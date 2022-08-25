Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $4.16. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 300,283 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 12.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.