Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -62,010.00 and a beta of 0.14.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.