Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.22

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.22 and traded as low as $20.10. Eastern shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 7,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $570,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

