Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

