Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

