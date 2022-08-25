Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $3.07. Educational Development shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 7,258 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

