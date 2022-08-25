Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 4.8 %

EKSO stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

