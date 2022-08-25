Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.71

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.48. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 73,742 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EARN shares. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

