Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -1.75. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

