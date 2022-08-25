Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.55. Eltek shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 9,835 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eltek in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -1.75.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

