eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. eMagin shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 51,573 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

