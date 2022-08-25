Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.78. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 275,521 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EFOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.