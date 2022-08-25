Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.78. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 275,521 shares.

EFOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

