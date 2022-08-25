Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.10

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.10 ($12.35) and traded as high as €13.05 ($13.31). Engie shares last traded at €12.93 ($13.19), with a volume of 3,709,950 shares.

ENGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.10.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

