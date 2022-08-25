Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Cowen

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.38.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

