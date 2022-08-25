Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,908 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,632 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,680 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.