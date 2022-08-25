Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10 and a beta of -0.37.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

