Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10 and a beta of -0.37.
About Ever-Glory International Group
