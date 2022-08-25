Evercore ISI Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $601.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $601.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Intuit Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $465.77 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.48 and a 200 day moving average of $439.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

