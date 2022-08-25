Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.