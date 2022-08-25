Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $520.47

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $520.47 and traded as low as $502.88. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $517.23, with a volume of 4,960 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $520.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

