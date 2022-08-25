Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.52. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 4,662,308 shares trading hands.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.16%.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

