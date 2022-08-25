FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of FNHC opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of FedNat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FedNat in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

