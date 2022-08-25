Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

