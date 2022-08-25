Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $289.17

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.17 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 285.58 ($3.45). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.52), with a volume of 598,537 shares trading hands.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 294.25.

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

