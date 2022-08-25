Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.02

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.02 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.12). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.17), with a volume of 362,976 shares traded.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.72. The company has a market cap of £857.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.83.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

