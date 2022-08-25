Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,765,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,860,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 456,967 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,316,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

