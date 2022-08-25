Financial Contrast: Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands -15,321.68% -3,106.76% -112.31% LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Real Brands has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.5% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Real Brands and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 3,480.79 -$2.80 million N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $75.98 billion 4.53 $14.24 billion N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Real Brands and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 8 0 2.89

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus price target of $798.00, suggesting a potential upside of 485.77%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Real Brands.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Real Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands. It also provides fashion and leather products under the Berluti, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, FENDI, Givenchy, Kenzo, Loewe, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Moynat, Patou, and RIMOWA brands. In addition, the company offers perfumes and cosmetics under the Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fresh, Givenchy Parfums, Guerlain, KVD Beauty, Kenzo Parfums, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Make Up For Ever, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Officine Universelle Buly, Parfums Christian Dior, and Perfumes Loewe brands; watches and jewelry under the Bulgari, Chaumet, Fred, Hublot, Repossi, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., and Zenith brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand name, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. Further, it provides daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Belmond, Cheval Blanc, Connaissance des Arts, Cova, Investir, Jardin d'Acclimatation, La Samaritaine, Le Parisien, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and amusement park. The company operates 5,556 stores. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

