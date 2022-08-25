Financial Survey: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and A-Mark Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A A-Mark Precious Metals 1.77% 41.21% 13.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maison Luxe and A-Mark Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $17.64 million 0.00 -$2.30 million N/A N/A A-Mark Precious Metals $7.61 billion 0.11 $159.64 million $6.06 5.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

A-Mark Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

43.1% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maison Luxe and A-Mark Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A A-Mark Precious Metals 0 0 3 0 3.00

A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given A-Mark Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A-Mark Precious Metals is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Volatility & Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A-Mark Precious Metals has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals beats Maison Luxe on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

(Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides access to an array of gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium products through its websites and marketplaces. It operates five company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market. This segment also operates as a direct retailer of precious metals to the investor community and markets its precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through customer service outreach. The Secured Lending segment originates and acquires commercial loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins; and serves coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. The company serves customers, including financial institutions, bullion retailers, industrial manufacturers and fabricators, sovereign mints, refiners, coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. It has operations in the United States, rest of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Australia. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.