First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of FCAP stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.22.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.32%.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
