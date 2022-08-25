First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

