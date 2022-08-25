First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. First Financial has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $568.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in First Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.