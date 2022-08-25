First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
First Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. First Financial has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $568.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in First Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.