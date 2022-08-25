First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.08

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.08 and traded as low as C$36.86. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.38, with a volume of 14,898 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. TD Securities decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.1682183 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.94%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

