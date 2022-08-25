First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Insider Activity

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

