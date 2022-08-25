First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.59

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.59 and traded as low as $23.25. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 7,613 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

