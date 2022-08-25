First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,609,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 564,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 439,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.79 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

