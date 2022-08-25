First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.89

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.89 and traded as high as $28.84. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 587,690 shares traded.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

