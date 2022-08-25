FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.80.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in FirstService by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Trading Up 0.4 %

FirstService Company Profile

Shares of FSV opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.