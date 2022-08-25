FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.93. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$36.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.11.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

