Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys 38 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.65 and a 200-day moving average of $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

