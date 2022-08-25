Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

