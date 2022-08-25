Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

