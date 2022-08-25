Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $317,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.