Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FORD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

