Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of FORD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.
Institutional Trading of Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.