Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.58. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 16,645 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FORD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter worth $135,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

