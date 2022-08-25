Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.58. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 16,645 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on FORD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.79.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
