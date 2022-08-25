Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.