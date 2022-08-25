Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

