Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

