Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $199.06

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.06 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.38). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42), with a volume of 21,135 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,666.67.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

