Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.78 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

