General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

