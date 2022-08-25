Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $10.96. Genie Energy shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 98,568 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $285.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Featured Articles

