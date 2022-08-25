Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.75. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2,003,251 shares.

Genius Brands International Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $247.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at $4,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 177,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

