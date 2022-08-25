Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $634,327.20, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genocea Biosciences

About Genocea Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

